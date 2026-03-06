‘My Heart Feels Heavy Today’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Ajit Pawar, Dedicates Maharashtra Budget To His Legacy, Announces Memorial | Sourced

Mumbai, March 6: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid an emotional tribute to senior leader Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, dedicating this year’s State Budget to his memory and announcing that a memorial will be constructed in his honour.

Addressing the House on Friday, Fadnavis said the passing of Pawar had left a deep void in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

“My heart feels heavy today,” the Chief Minister said while remembering Pawar’s long association with the state government and his contribution to Maharashtra’s finances.

Remembering A Veteran Of State Finances

Fadnavis highlighted Pawar’s unique record in the state’s political history, noting that he had served as Deputy Chief Minister the highest number of times.

He also recalled Pawar’s role as one of Maharashtra’s most experienced finance ministers.

“The man who served as Deputy Chief Minister the most number of times is not among us today. He presented the Budget for 11 years and his fiscal prudence helped keep the state on track,” Fadnavis said.

Calling Pawar’s contribution to Maharashtra’s governance significant, the Chief Minister said this year’s Budget would be dedicated to his legacy and public service.

Memorial To Honour Ajit Pawar

Along with the tribute in the Assembly, Fadnavis announced that the state government would construct a memorial to honour Pawar’s contribution to Maharashtra’s politics and administration.

The memorial, he said, would serve as a reminder of Pawar’s long public life and his role in shaping the state’s financial policies.

The announcement was met with a sombre mood in the Assembly as members across party lines remembered Pawar’s decades of political influence.

Emotional Tribute From NCP Leader

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party MLA Amol Mitkari also paid tribute to Pawar through a message on social media.

In a post on X, Mitkari recalled the tradition of Pawar bowing before the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before presenting the Budget in the Assembly.

He noted that Pawar had presented the Budget 11 times and spoke fearlessly about policies aimed at the welfare of the people.

Mitkari wrote that the Assembly felt incomplete without Pawar’s presence and that Maharashtra would deeply miss his voice and leadership.

