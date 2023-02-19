Mumbai: Meeting held against the proposed underground parking lot below Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu

Members and residents discussing about the proposed underground parking below Pushpa Narsee Park (PNP) in Juhu on Sunday morning. |

Mumbai: The members of Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) will write to the civic authorities and local representatives opposing the proposed parking lot under the Pushpa Narsee Park (PNP) in Juhu.

The decision was taken in a meeting held in the park on Sunday morning. The public meeting was attended by the several residents who opposed the BMC's decision.

The proposal of constructing a parking lot beneath PNP has irked the residents and environmental activists in the area.

Move against regulation

Zoru Bhathena, an activist said, “Provisions of Development Control and Promotion Regulations 53 specifically permit underground parking below a DP road. So a public park or garden doesn’t need to be destroyed for parking. We have discussed the issue in the meeting held today in the park. All the residents opposing the proposal have signed and the letter will be sent to the civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, local ward office, local representatives as well."

Rita Nayak, a resident of JVPD said, "Parking is also a requirement and need of the hour, but cannot be at the cost of the well being of the citizens. What is the need of parking under the park?. The park acts as a lungs, even if I am not using it, it is adding to the oxygen level for the citizens.

Need for more parking spaces in Juhu

A senior civic official said, "Looking at the situation of parking in Juhu, there is a need to create more parking lots. We will try to save the trees affected in the project."

The BMC has announced the construction of two new underground parking lots at Bandra West and Andheri West. The park, spread over 7,000 square meters, has a cycling and jogging track. The residents have come together and have formed an action group on WhatsApp called ' Park, Not Parking, at Pushpa Narsee Park JVPD'. Also a group named " Parks cannot be Parking" is being formed to fight against the proposed parking lot.

