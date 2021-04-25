Mumbai: Medical shop owner who illegally stocked, sold Remdesivir at higher prices denied bail

A sessions court in Dindoshi, on Thursday, denied bail to Jawed Shaikh, a medical shop owner from Jogeshwari, for illegally stocking anti-viral drug Remdesivir and for selling it a much higher price than its market rate.

On April 8, Sheikh’s shop was raided by the drug inspector and he was caught selling a vial of Remdesivir at Rs 8000 as against the capped price between Rs 1,100 to 1,400 per vial. During the search of his shop, it came to light that he had stocked Remdesivir worth over Rs 13 lakhs. Shaikh was booked under provisions of the IPC for cheating, under the Essential Commodities Act, and under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The court, denied bail to Shaikh, stating that when the public at large is fighting to save their lives, and the drug is essential in the treatment of Covid-19, he along with others have taken advantage of the pandemic situation. Additional Sessions Judge AZ Khan noted that Shaikh was found in possession and was selling the drug, which makes it a serious offence.

The court in its order also noted that further investigation was in progress in the case and that there is every possibility that he may commit a similar offence or tamper with the probe and prosecution witnesses. If he is released on bail, then it might affect the prosecution’s case, the court said.