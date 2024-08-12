 Mumbai: MD Manufacturing Unit Busted By DRI, ₹78 Crore Worth Drugs Seized, 4 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MD Manufacturing Unit Busted By DRI, ₹78 Crore Worth Drugs Seized, 4 Held

Mumbai: MD Manufacturing Unit Busted By DRI, ₹78 Crore Worth Drugs Seized, 4 Held

The mastermind/ financier of the syndicate along with his three accomplices who were involved in manufacturing have been apprehended and arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: MD Manufacturing Unit Busted By DRI, ₹78 Crore Worth Drugs Seized, 4 Held | FPJ

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit, has busted a Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit at Nagpur. The agency officials have recovered 51.95 Kg of Mephedrone in liquid form valued approximately at Rs 78 crores along with raw materials and equipment. The alleged mastermind, financier of the syndicate along with his three accomplices who were involved in manufacturing have been apprehended and arrested, agency sources said.

Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit, that an under-construction building located at Paachpavli area in Nagpur City was allegedly involved in clandestine manufacturing of Mephedrone, a well coordinated search operation was conducted on Saturday.

FPJ Shorts
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

"The search revealed that a small laboratory, well equipped with all the chemicals, materials and machinery required for the production of Mephedrone, was set up at the said location. The mastermind had first procured and set-up a complete set of machinery and also acquired raw materials which had potential to manufacture more than 100kg of Mephedrone," said a DRI source.

Read Also
Mumbai: Man Held By DRI With Ganja Worth ₹5 Crore At CSMIA
article-image

He added, "The syndicate had already prepared more than 50 kg of Mephedrone in liquid form and further processing of the same to bring out the product in crystallized, powder form was underway. The recovered 51.95 Kg of Mephedrone in liquid form valued approximately at Rs 78 crores along with raw materials and equipment has been seized. Mephedrone is a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."

The mastermind/ financier of the syndicate along with his three accomplices who were involved in manufacturing have been apprehended and arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act. The arrested accused have been sent to DRI custody for further interrogation. During the operation, the DRI team also received assistance from the Nagpur police. The agency has launched an extensive investigation about the operations of the syndicate.

Read Also
Mumbai: DRI Issues Show Cause Notice To Pakistan Based Bank For Importing Dual-Use Nuclear Equipment
article-image

"The operation reinforces the capabilities of the DRI to undertake and successfully execute complex operations to bust drug trafficking networks," the officer said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Terms Opposition Parties As 'Step Brothers' While Defending Ladki...

Mumbai: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Terms Opposition Parties As 'Step Brothers' While Defending Ladki...

Mumbai: MD Manufacturing Unit Busted By DRI, ₹78 Crore Worth Drugs Seized, 4 Held

Mumbai: MD Manufacturing Unit Busted By DRI, ₹78 Crore Worth Drugs Seized, 4 Held

Attack On Uddhav's Convoy: 'Shah Giving Supari To Spread Anarchy In Maharashtra,' Says Sanjay Raut

Attack On Uddhav's Convoy: 'Shah Giving Supari To Spread Anarchy In Maharashtra,' Says Sanjay Raut

Run For A Cause: Youth Energise Mumbai’s Fight Against HIV - AIDS At Red Run Marathon

Run For A Cause: Youth Energise Mumbai’s Fight Against HIV - AIDS At Red Run Marathon

August 22 Rail Agitation In Mumbai: GRP Issues Stern Warning To Passenger Groups

August 22 Rail Agitation In Mumbai: GRP Issues Stern Warning To Passenger Groups