Mumbai: MD Manufacturing Unit Busted By DRI, ₹78 Crore Worth Drugs Seized, 4 Held | FPJ

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit, has busted a Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit at Nagpur. The agency officials have recovered 51.95 Kg of Mephedrone in liquid form valued approximately at Rs 78 crores along with raw materials and equipment. The alleged mastermind, financier of the syndicate along with his three accomplices who were involved in manufacturing have been apprehended and arrested, agency sources said.

Based on specific intelligence developed by DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit, that an under-construction building located at Paachpavli area in Nagpur City was allegedly involved in clandestine manufacturing of Mephedrone, a well coordinated search operation was conducted on Saturday.

"The search revealed that a small laboratory, well equipped with all the chemicals, materials and machinery required for the production of Mephedrone, was set up at the said location. The mastermind had first procured and set-up a complete set of machinery and also acquired raw materials which had potential to manufacture more than 100kg of Mephedrone," said a DRI source.

He added, "The syndicate had already prepared more than 50 kg of Mephedrone in liquid form and further processing of the same to bring out the product in crystallized, powder form was underway. The recovered 51.95 Kg of Mephedrone in liquid form valued approximately at Rs 78 crores along with raw materials and equipment has been seized. Mephedrone is a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."

The mastermind/ financier of the syndicate along with his three accomplices who were involved in manufacturing have been apprehended and arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act. The arrested accused have been sent to DRI custody for further interrogation. During the operation, the DRI team also received assistance from the Nagpur police. The agency has launched an extensive investigation about the operations of the syndicate.

"The operation reinforces the capabilities of the DRI to undertake and successfully execute complex operations to bust drug trafficking networks," the officer said.