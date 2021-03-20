Mumbai: Mayor visits city malls, urges people to adhere by COVID-19 rules

Amid the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, city mayor - Kishori Pednekar visited a city mall in the western suburbs urging Mumbaikars to wear masks and adhere by social distancing norms.

This comes a day after the BMC had announced that Mumbaikars will require Covid-19 test report for entering shopping malls of the city. The mayor interacted with the visitors at the mall and urged citizens to wear the masks above their nose level.

The mayor also inspected the mall premises to ensure the staffers were also abiding by the rules.

"The mayor has asked the management of the mall to hand over face shields and masks to each and every staffer," said a senior official who was part of the inspection visit.

"The mayor has also asked the shopkeepers to make sure that they keep enough amount of hand sanitisers at their shop," said the official.

Alongside this, later on Saturday the Mayor inspected multiple spots at the Western Express Highway (WEH) for setting up the BMC's ambitious 'Toilet on wheels' project. Under this project the civic body aims to pit mobile toilets at main roads and expressways for the reducing the woes of Mumbaikars.

Three spots near Kandivli East and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) was inspected by the mayor on Saturday.

"Commutte time from Borivli till Andheri takes atleast two hours through the western express highway, this cause heavy inconvenience to senior citizens and diabetic patients, these mobile toilets are planned to ease the woes of Mumbaikars," said mayor Pednekar.