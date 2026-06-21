Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Orders Strict Action After Illegal Gas Cylinders, Banned Gutkha Seized During Raid At LTT Campus

Mumbai: In a major raid at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) campus on Saturday, activists at Swaraj Chowk allegedly uncovered a large stockpile of illegal gas cylinders and banned gutkha products.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, upon learning about the incident, immediately rushed to the spot to assess the situation.

Mayor Ritu Tawde Rushes to Spot

Taking to her X account (formerly Twitter), Tawde wrote, "I immediately visited the scene to assess the situation and issued strict directives to the concerned police and municipal corporation officers for action."

दि. २० जून २०२६



🚨 LTT परिसरात मोठी कारवाई!



स्वराज चौकात सतर्क कार्यकर्त्यांनी अवैध गॅस सिलिंडर आणि बंदी असलेल्या गुटख्याचा मोठा साठा उघड केला असून माहिती मिळताच मी तात्काळ घटनास्थळी भेट देऊन परिस्थितीची पाहणी केली आणि संबंधित पोलीस व महानगरपालिका अधिकाऱ्यांना कडक कारवाईचे… pic.twitter.com/LuIskyqPvs — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) June 20, 2026

Tawde further stated that there would be no mercy given towards those involved in activities that endanger the lives of citizens. She also stated that non-bailable action would be initiated against the main accused in the case.

Following the incident, the Mayor directed authorities to increase patrolling in the area and conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged unauthorized business activities operating there.

Moreover, criticising the illegal operations, Tawde wrote, "No compromise on the safety of Mumbaikars! Our campaign against illegal activities will continue."

Read Also Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Gutkha Trade, Arrests 33 Across Statewide Raids

Raids carried out at other places

Meanwhile, in a separate case a few days ago, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Thane, along with the Khadakpada Police, booked three pan shop operators after seizing banned gutkha and flavoured pan masala worth more than Rs.11,000 from various locations in Kalyan.

The officers acting on a tip-off regarding the sale of prohibited tobacco products in Kalyan West, a team led by Food Safety Officer S.B. Agawane conducted similar raids at three pan shops in the Godrej Hill and Ambivli areas.

During the first raid at Singh Pan Shop near R-Mart, officials seized banned products, including Vimal, Rajshree, RMD, and Rajnigandha pan masala, collectively valued at around Rs.8,000. The shop owner, Santosh Parasnath Singh (50), allegedly failed to disclose the source of the stock.

The team later raided Amaran Pan Shop near Kishor Wine Shop, where Rajesh Harijan (24) was allegedly found selling prohibited tobacco products. Gutkha worth approximately Rs. 600 was seized during the operation.

Authorities have initiated further investigations in both cases.

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