Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Gutkha, Food Adulteration; 33 Arrested, 19 Units Sealed In Mumbai | Representational Image - AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration launched a massive statewide crackdown on banned gutkha sales and food adulteration, arresting 33 people, sealing 27 establishments and seizing goods worth nearly Rs 50 lakh during raids conducted between May 25 and May 27.

According to the FDA, the enforcement drive covered Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions, targeting illegal gutkha trade, adulterated food products and unhygienic manufacturing units. Mumbai recorded the highest number of actions during the operation, with 19 establishments sealed and 19 accused arrested, as reported by The Indian Express.

Statewide Action Against Banned Gutkha & Tobacco Products

Officials said 53 establishments were inspected for alleged sale and storage of banned gutkha, paan masala and related tobacco products. Out of these, 34 establishments were allegedly found violating the state ban.

The FDA registered 25 FIRs during the drive and also seized five vehicles linked to the illegal trade. Goods worth Rs 20.57 lakh were confiscated in connection with gutkha-related violations.

Alongside the tobacco crackdown, the FDA also inspected 23 food manufacturing and distribution units dealing in packaged drinking water, milk products, edible oils, noodles, sweets, farsan, spices, paneer, ghee, bakery products and ice cream. Food stock worth Rs 28.78 lakh was seized under the Food Safety and Standards Act, with samples sent for laboratory testing.

Violations Reported In Dhule, Jalgaon

Among the major violations detected, officials in Jalgaon uncovered alleged adulteration of cow milk using edible oil to produce synthetic milk. In Pune district’s Indapur area, authorities seized mangoes worth nearly Rs 20,000 that were allegedly ripened using chemical substances.

In Dhule, the FDA confiscated gram flour stock worth around Rs 14 lakh from a flour mill allegedly operating under unhygienic conditions. Action was also taken against a noodles manufacturing unit in Dharavi over alleged labelling violations.

Meanwhile, officials in Nashik reportedly detected illegal food production activities, fake labelling and sale of substandard edible oil. In Palghar, ice cream stock was seized from a manufacturing unit allegedly functioning in unhygienic conditions.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department would continue strict enforcement against violators. “Those found violating food safety laws will face stringent action. Repeat offenders involved in gutkha sales and food adulteration will face FIRs,” Mundhe said, according to the report. The large-scale operation comes amid growing concerns over food safety, synthetic products and illegal tobacco sales across Maharashtra.