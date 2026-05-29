Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Gutkha Trade, Arrests 33 Across Statewide Raids | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) arrested 33 people, sealed 27 establishments, and seized goods worth nearly Rs 50 lakh during a statewide crackdown on banned gutkha sales and food adulteration conducted between May 25 and 27.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, the FDA carried out raids across the Brihanmumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions targeting banned tobacco products, adulterated food items, and unhygienic manufacturing units.

During the drive, officials inspected 53 establishments linked to the sale of banned gutkha, paan masala, and similar tobacco products. Violations were allegedly detected at 34 establishments, leading to the registration of 25 FIRs. The FDA arrested 33 accused, seized five vehicles, and sealed 27 establishments. Gutkha and related products worth Rs 20.57 lakh were confiscated during the operation.

Mumbai recorded the highest action, with 19 establishments sealed and 19 accused arrested.

The FDA also inspected 23 establishments involved in the manufacturing and sale of packaged drinking water, milk products, noodles, carbonated beverages, edible oil, sweets, farsan, ice cream, spices, khoya, paneer, ghee, besan, and bakery products. Food stock worth Rs 28.78 lakh was seized under the Food Safety and Standards Act, while samples were sent for laboratory analysis.

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In Jalgaon, officials detected alleged adulteration of cow milk, where edible oil was allegedly used to manufacture synthetic milk. In Pune district’s Indapur area, mangoes worth around Rs 20,000 that were allegedly ripened using chemicals were seized.

In Dhule, the FDA confiscated gram flour stock worth nearly Rs 14 lakh from an atta mill allegedly operating under unhygienic conditions. In Dharavi, action was initiated against a noodles manufacturing unit over alleged labelling violations.

In Nashik, officials uncovered alleged illegal food production, fake labelling, and the sale of substandard edible oil, while in Palghar, ice cream stock was seized from a unit allegedly functioning in unhygienic conditions.

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