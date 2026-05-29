BMC Plans Massive Hospital Expansion To Add Over 4,500 Beds Across Mumbai Suburbs

Uttar Pradesh Healthcare Transformation Ensures Timely Cardiac Care, Recalls Doctor’s Emotional Journey | Gettyimages (representational Pic)

Mumbai: Mumbai’s suburban healthcare network is set for a major expansion, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) planning to add more than 4,500 new hospital beds over the next few years, taking the total bed capacity in civic-run hospitals beyond 19,000. The large-scale redevelopment and expansion of municipal hospitals is expected to significantly ease the long-standing shortage of beds in suburban areas and improve access to quality healthcare for residents.

A senior civic official said several major hospital projects have already been completed under the BMC’s healthcare infrastructure development plan. These include the 580-bed Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, the 490-bed Shri Harilal Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali West, the 470-bed M.T. Agrawal Hospital in Mulund, and the 410-bed Lallubhai Compound Hospital in Mankhurd.

The BMC is also fast-tracking multiple ambitious projects expected to be completed between 2026 and 2028. These include the 325-bed Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Superspeciality (Shatabdi) Hospital in Kandivali, the 500-bed Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in Vikhroli, the 306-bed Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon West, and the new 360-bed Bhandup Multispeciality Hospital in Nahur. Other major projects include the 286-bed Sangharsh Nagar Hospital in Chandivali, the redevelopment of Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar with a capacity of 1,020 beds, and the redevelopment of K.B. Bhabha Hospital in Bandra with 497 beds.

In a significant push for cancer care, the civic body has also proposed a dedicated 130-bed cancer hospital in Bandra West. The facility is expected to provide advanced cancer treatment within suburban Mumbai itself, reducing dependence on major hospitals in South Mumbai and helping patients access timely treatment closer to home.

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Healthcare experts believe the expansion of hospital infrastructure in suburban areas will help address the growing pressure on public hospitals due to Mumbai’s rising population while strengthening emergency and specialised medical services across the city.

At present, BMC-run hospitals across Mumbai and its suburban areas together have 14,653 beds, including ICU, NICU, and ventilator-equipped facilities. Once the ongoing redevelopment and expansion projects are completed, an additional 4,556 beds will be added in suburban hospitals alone, taking the overall bed capacity in civic hospitals beyond the 19,000 mark.

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