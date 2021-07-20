Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was admitted to hospital due to chest pain, discharged

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was admitted to the Global hospital in Parel due to chest pain, has been discharged on Tuesday.

Pednekar was admitted to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after she complained of chest pain. Hospital authorities said that she was suffering from epigastric pain.

By Sunday evening, however, the news of her hospitalisation had morphed into rumours of her deteriorating health and demise, prompting Mumbai’s first citizen to take to Twitter from her sickbed, to quash the rumours.

Pednekar tweeted: “I am very much alive and receiving treatment at Global Hospital. Also, for your information, I ate Dal Khichdi some time back".

According to the mayor’s office, Pednekar had been suffering chest pains since Saturday night and she went for a check-up on Sunday. A former nurse herself, Pednekar then got herself admitted to the hospital on the doctor’s advice.

Deputy Mayor Suhas Wadkar had said the chest pain could probably be related to her recent recovery from COVID-19.