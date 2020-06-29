Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits Saifee Hospital after complaining of weakness

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar created a stir after visiting a hospital in the city on June 29. Soon, netizens were abuzz with the news, with at times confusing and contradictory details being put out by social media users.
The Free Press Journal has confirmed that that her hospital visit had had nothing to do with COVID-19. Nor had she been admitted to the hospital for two days, as other some reports had suggested.
"She wasn’t admitted to the hospitals for the last two days. Today afternoon she visited the hospital after she complained of weakness. It is nothing related to the COVID-19," Dr Vernan Desa, Medical Director, Saifee Hospital told FPJ.
As per her staff, she went to the city hospital at noon on Monday, June 29.
With COVID-19 cases rising across the country, Mumbai has emerged as one of the worst affected cities. The city has recorded more than 75,000 positive cases till date, and officials are now working overtime to ensure that the rising caseload can be managed.
Against this backdrop, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has emerged as a prominent figure, who frequently uses her social media account to narrate details about the work that is being done to curb and control the spread of the virus. A former nurse, some time ago she had even donned her uniform to volunteer at the city's Nair Hospital.
(With inputs from Swapnil Mishra and Dipti Singh)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)