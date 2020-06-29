Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visits Saifee Hospital after complaining of weakness

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar created a stir after visiting a hospital in the city on June 29. Soon, netizens were abuzz with the news, with at times confusing and contradictory details being put out by social media users.

The Free Press Journal has confirmed that that her hospital visit had had nothing to do with COVID-19. Nor had she been admitted to the hospital for two days, as other some reports had suggested.

"She wasn’t admitted to the hospitals for the last two days. Today afternoon she visited the hospital after she complained of weakness. It is nothing related to the COVID-19," Dr Vernan Desa, Medical Director, Saifee Hospital told FPJ.

As per her staff, she went to the city hospital at noon on Monday, June 29.