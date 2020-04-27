'Duty before self': Uddhav, Aaditya, Priyanka Chaturvedi heap praise on Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

On Monday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was a nurse before joining politics, donned the uniform once again and volunteered at the city's Nair Hospital amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Her selfless behaviour attracted praises from all corners. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi were among the few who heaped praise on Pednekar.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote, "A Nurse at the core of her heart, Mayor of Mumbai @KishoriPednekar ji at Nair Hospital to interact with the Nurses & boost their morale."