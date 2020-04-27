'Duty before self': Uddhav, Aaditya, Priyanka Chaturvedi heap praise on Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

On Monday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was a nurse before joining politics, donned the uniform once again and volunteered at the city's Nair Hospital amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Her selfless behaviour attracted praises from all corners. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi were among the few who heaped praise on Pednekar.
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote, "A Nurse at the core of her heart, Mayor of Mumbai @KishoriPednekar ji at Nair Hospital to interact with the Nurses & boost their morale."
The Worli MLA, Aaditya Thackeray, wrote in Marathi, " Will fight against Corona and win! Mayor of Mumbai @KishoriPednekar Tai herself has joined Nair Hospital as a nurse."
"This is our Hon. Mayor of Mumbai, @KishoriPednekar ji. She has been working 8am-2am every single day & now has donned her nurse uniform again to serve the city at Nair Hospital. Seriously those who have been tweeting disparagingly about her should take lessons. Duty before self," said Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Earlier, Pednekar posted the picture on Twitter and said, "Anything For Mumbai. We cant do work from home, we are on the field for you, stay at your home, take care...."
"The post of Mayor is full of responsibilities and I have accepted those responsibilities. The situation in Mumbai is difficult, the spread of the COVID-19 is on a large scale but the citizens should stay at home and we have taken their responsibility. It is my responsibility to take care of the patients who are infected and hence, I've come to Nair Hospital," Pednekar said in a video.
