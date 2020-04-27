Mumbai Mayor and former nurse Kishori Pednekar dons uniform once again; volunteers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier, Kishori Pednekar had gone into self-quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive journalists.

Pednekar, along with her staff, were to work from her home for 14 days and also the Mayor's bunglow was sanitized.

"I was present during the check-up of the journalists. My driver's and my report is negative but some journalists whom I met in the recent five days have tested positive so I have decided to stop," Pednekar had said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has over 5000 COVID-19 positive cases.