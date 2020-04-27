Mumbai Mayor and former nurse Kishori Pednekar dons uniform once again; volunteers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was a nurse before joining politics, has on Monday donned the uniform once again and volunteered at the city's Nair Hospital amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, Pednekar posted the picture and said, "Anything For Mumbai. We cant do work from home, we are on the field for you, stay at your home, take care...."
"The post of Mayor is full of responsibilities and I have accepted those responsibilities. The situation in Mumbai is difficult, the spread of the COVID-19 is on a large scale but the citizens should stay at home and we have taken their responsibility. It is my responsibility to take care of the patients who are infected and hence, I've come to Nair Hospital," Pednekar said.
Watch Video:
Earlier, Kishori Pednekar had gone into self-quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive journalists.
Pednekar, along with her staff, were to work from her home for 14 days and also the Mayor's bunglow was sanitized.
"I was present during the check-up of the journalists. My driver's and my report is negative but some journalists whom I met in the recent five days have tested positive so I have decided to stop," Pednekar had said.
Meanwhile, Mumbai has over 5000 COVID-19 positive cases.
