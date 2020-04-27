Will local trains run in Mumbai during lockdown? Central Railways issues notice

The detailed statement reads: “Assistance of dear media colleagues is urgently sought to display wrong news/fake news doing rounds about any possibility of running of trains. You are all aware that all passenger trains services have been suspended till 3rd May 2020. However, some irresponsible reporting on different media platforms (especially social media) by uninformed individuals is apparently leading to notice that some trains may start soon. This is totally wrong and needs to nipped in the bud before it misguides more.”

Prior to this, on April 14, Central Railway has tweeted saying no stations will be open and no trains will running till May 3, 2020.

“Passenger train services cancelled till 3rd May 2020. All ticket counters will remain closed. Advance online ticket booking stopped completely. The online cancellation facility will remain functional. Full refund for all cancelled tickets,” the tweet read.