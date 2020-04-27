Will local trains run in Mumbai during lockdown? Central Railways issues notice

For the last few days, news of local trains resuming in Mumbai has been doing the rounds on social media. And, in a bid to curb such news, Central Railway, on Monday, issued a statement on Twitter refuting these reports. There will be no trains till May 3.
Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai) wrote: "It is once again reiterated that no passenger train, no suburban train will run till 3.5.2020."
The detailed statement reads: “Assistance of dear media colleagues is urgently sought to display wrong news/fake news doing rounds about any possibility of running of trains. You are all aware that all passenger trains services have been suspended till 3rd May 2020. However, some irresponsible reporting on different media platforms (especially social media) by uninformed individuals is apparently leading to notice that some trains may start soon. This is totally wrong and needs to nipped in the bud before it misguides more.”
Prior to this, on April 14, Central Railway has tweeted saying no stations will be open and no trains will running till May 3, 2020.
“Passenger train services cancelled till 3rd May 2020. All ticket counters will remain closed. Advance online ticket booking stopped completely. The online cancellation facility will remain functional. Full refund for all cancelled tickets,” the tweet read.
With the increase in number of coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the lockdown till May 3. After which, railway authorities suspended the Mumbai local and outstation trains.
Local trains are the lifeline of Mumbai as over 80 lakh people travel use the public transport every day. The Central and the Western Railway operate over 3,000 services on suburban routes daily.
