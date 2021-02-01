Mumbai: 'Mastermind' Nigerian national among eight held for fake job racket

Mumbai: Goregaon Police arrested eight people, including a Nigerian national for allegedly running an interstate fake job racket, wherein a number of job seekers were duped to the tune of lakhs of rupees. Police said that the gang, which operated from Goregaon area, targeted young and desperate job seekers online, offering assistance to get placements and duping them of their hard earned money. All the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating.

Police said that the racket came to light when a team was on patrolling duty and saw two men moving suspiciously, who later tried to make a run for it after looking at the cops. After a brief chase, police intercepted them and detained for questioning, when they spilled the beans on the inter state job racket.

The accused said that they had duped job seekers on the pretext of placements. These accused used to target their victims on social media and ask them to wire the money in an account with fake details, which was later rewired to the Nigerian national, who is said to be the mastermind of this racket. Police laid a trap based on the information got during interrogation and arrested five others.

Three of the arrested accused are residents of Uttar Pradesh, while four others are city residents. Meanwhile, the mastermind, Repuli Chiku Ochebu Jude, 47, was held from Nalasopara late on Sunday. All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating, following which they were produced in local magistrate court. They were remanded in police custody till February 4, while the investigation is underway.