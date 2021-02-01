Firozpur-Mumbai train diverted to stop protesting farmers from reaching Delhi, alleges Yogendra Yadav

For more than two months, thousands of farmers have converged at Delhi's borders, protesting against three contentious farm laws. While multiple rounds of talks with the government had failed to resolve the deadlock, there had had been several developments in the final days of January.

A violent clash with the Delhi Police as the protesters took out a Republic Day tractor rally had led to some of the farm groups disassociating themselves from the agitation. Almost at the same time, as the UP police called for the farmers to remove themselves from the protest site, and power and water was cut off, a video of farm leader Rakesh Tikait went viral. Even as officials called for the protestors to be removed and some locals agitated against them, the emotional video has prompted thousands to join the farmers protesting at the border.