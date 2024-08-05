Mumbai: Massive Traffic Jams On Eastern Freeway, BKC, JVLR; Several Incidents Of Vehicle Breakdowns

Sion Road Over Bridge was closed for demolition from Thursday, August. | FPJ | File Pic

Mumbai, August 5: The office goers in Mumbai city woke up to massive traffic jams at several places. The closure of Sion flyover from this week has already increased the traffic snarls in the eastern suburbs, however Monday morning there were several incidents of car, bus, truck breakdowns leading the increased traffic snarls.

As per Mumbai Traffic Police updates, Traffic movement is slow at Lalbaug flyover southbound due to tempo breakdown, Eastern Freeway southbound due to car breakdown, Gharkopar bridge southbound due to bus breakdown, Ramnagar subway southbound due to bus breakdown, Kumbharwada junction northbound due to bus breakdown and Reay Road Railway station due to an accident early in the morning.

Office goers took social media platform X to post pictures and updates of traffic snarls. Several users allegeded for poor traffic management since the closure of crucial Sion flyover, which is been demolished. The century old Sion Road Over Bridge was shut from Thursday, August 1. Despite meticulous planning by the Mumbai Traffic Police to minimise inconvenience, traffic chaos erupted from Thursday morning peak hours itself.

The closure of Sion ROB has forced the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking to make extensive revisions to its bus routes.

The adjustments aim to manage traffic disruptions caused by the bridge's closure, but many passengers are experiencing longer travel times and altered schedules. The BEST Undertaking is working to accommodate these changes and minimize commuter inconvenience.

Several passengers are voicing their concerns on different social media platforms and have demanded the introduction of a new bus route connecting Sion Station’s west side to South Mumbai, as well as the western and eastern suburbs.

The commuters can keep watch on Mumbai Traffic Police X handle to be updates with city's traffic movements.