Mumbai: Massive Crackdown By Western Railways Nets ₹1.23 Crore From Ticketless Travelers

In an unprecedented move, Western Railways' Mumbai Central Division has launched a massive crackdown on ticketless travelers, resulting in the detection of over 26,000 cases of ticketless travelers and the collection of fines totaling ₹1.23 crores. "This remarkable operation unfolded over eight days, from September 30th to October 7th, marking it as the most extensive campaign against ticketless travel witnessed across all divisions of the Indian railway network within such a short timeframe," said an official of WR.

The majority of these cases, exceeding 20,000, were identified in the suburban sections of Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division. Impressively, fines amounting to over ₹75 lakh were collected from these suburban travelers alone.

Combating rising trend of ticketless travel

To combat the rising trend of ticketless travel, the Mumbai Division had established a dedicated squad for ticket checking across both suburban and mainline stations. Due to manpower constraints, unauthorized travelers without tickets had been on the rise in recent past. Recognizing the need for a stringent response, the "Mera Ticket Mera Imaan" initiative was devised by the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway.

Two-pronged approach

This initiative employed a two-pronged approach: instilling fear among fare evaders and fostering behavioral changes in them. The strategy involved concentrating all ticket checking resources at a single point, effectively turning the chosen station or train into a fortress with the deployment of nearly 200 ticket checkers. Each inspection was meticulously planned, taking into account the station's unique characteristics and past passenger complaints.

"The impact of this concerted effort was substantial, not only in terms of the significant number of fare evaders penalized but also in the notable increase in ticket sales at the stations where fortress checks were executed," said an official of WR, adding that this crackdown on ticketless travelers will continue in the coming weeks too.

Authorities at Western Railway urge all travelers to purchase valid tickets before embarking on their journeys, emphasizing the importance of adhering to fare regulations and contributing to the efficiency and sustainability of the railway system. This operation stands as a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to maintain the integrity of India's railway network.

