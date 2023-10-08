Mumbai News: Titwala Road Over Bridge (ROB) Nearing Completion, To Alleviate Local Trains Delay On CR

After much anticipation, the Titwala Road Over Bridge (ROB) in the Central Railway Mumbai Division is on track for completion within the next year, according to Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR. With an impressive overall physical progress of 80%, the ROB, which is a joint venture between the railway and state government, is set to alleviate daily delays for local trains and enhance connectivity. Currently punctuality of around 50 local trains is being daily affected due to Titwala level crossings gate . After completion of ROB, level crossings gate will be closed permanently.

"The project, with a budget of 50.53 Crores, involves a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement between the railway and state government, each contributing 25.27 Crores. As of now, the railway has expended 14.57 Crores toward this crucial infrastructure development" said an official of CR.

According to CR, project milestones include the construction of all piers, the successful launch of girders, and the casting of the deck slab. Finishing touches are currently underway to ensure the bridge meets safety and quality standards.

"On the east side, work is in progress for a 175-meter approach supported by four piers and one abutment. Meanwhile, the west side boasts completed approaches, spanning 425 meters at the Kalyan end, supported by 15 piers and one abutment, and 320 meters at the Igatpuri end, supported by 8 piers and one abutment" said an official.

According to CR, completion of the Titwala ROB holds the promise of a more punctual and efficient railway system. At present, the level crossings gate at Titwala causes significant delays, affecting the punctuality of at least 50 local trains daily. Upon the ROB's inauguration, these level crossings will be permanently closed, putting an end to the frequent railway traffic halts for road vehicles.

Key Points:

Project Cost: Rs. 50.53 Crore

Cost Sharing: Shared equally between the railway and the state government

Overall Physical Progress: 80%

Total Spans: 1 of 51 meters, requiring 2 piers (in the railway portion area)

Project Milestones:

All piers have been constructed.

All girders have been successfully launched.

The deck slab has been casted.

Finishing works are currently in progress.

East Side Approach: Work is in progress for a 175-meter approach on all 4 piers and 1 abutment.

West Side Approaches: Completed.

