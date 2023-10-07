Mumbai: In A Major Milestone, MMRDA Completes Concrete Casting Of Huge Pile Cap For Cable-Stayed Shunya Bridge

FPJ

The Shunya Iconic Bridge is a cable-stayed bridge that is under construction to support the Metro Line-2B Viaduct crossing Vakola Nalla. This extensive bridge accommodates a length of 130 metres in total, with 80 metres of the same solely dedicated to the long main span across Vakola Nalla. The remaining 50 metres of the length corresponds to the anchor span.Today, huge pile cap has been cast for Shunya Iconic Bridge at P478. This event marks a major progress in the construction of this elegant bridge.

The measurements for the Pile Foundation Cap are 20.59 m x 11.979 m x 3 m. The concrete quantity of the pile cap is about 670 cubic metres, and it is with a reinforcement of about 197 metric tonnes including pedestal about 45 metric tonnes. 75 Dia VSL 835/1035 threaded stress bars (FFT Bars) were chosen for being embedded with the pile foundation cap. The FFT bars are 120 in number, and their utilization reinforces the pylon base to greater proportions.

Concrete temperature monitoring

MMRDA has taken effective measures to maintain optimal temperatures using concrete temperature monitoring. Temperature monitoring devices and sensors are embedded across the pile cap on three different levels, categorized by the aspect of depth. The concrete temperature monitoring system oversees the rises and falls in temperature, while cold water and ice flakes are employed to mitigate the effect of heat on concrete. Water sprinklers are used to maintain the transit mixers in a wet state, while hessian cloth is used to cover the same. The methodical incorporation of planned activities alongside the unwavering dedication of the construction teams is leading to steady and significant progress.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said ”MMRDA is fortunate to have earned the dedication of highly talented engineers, consultants, contractors, and construction workers in all of its dream infrastructural pursuits, time and time again. Shunya Iconic Bridge is yet another marvellous architecture from MMRDA designed to symbolize the contribution of “zero” to the whole of humankind. The unmatchable skills of our engineers are currently giving life to a designing masterpiece, and their skills are being put to great use through the consistent efforts of our associated consultants and contractors. We are now witnessing the magic that happens when the finest equipment meets one of the most dedicated teams of professionals.”

Read Also MMRDA Unveils Plans For Developmental Stride In Mumbai Metropolitan Region With New Industrial...

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)