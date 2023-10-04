MMRDA Unveils Plans For Developmental Stride In Mumbai Metropolitan Region With New Industrial Growth Centres |

Mumbai: In an ambitious endeavor to fortify the socio-economic structure of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to develop two pivotal Growth Centres and three Industrial Growth Centres, with an additional Growth Centre under its Special Planning Authority (SPA) at Kalyan.

Kharbav Growth Centre, strategically placed in Bhiwandi Taluka near Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, emerges as an investment magnet with major infrastructure projects including the Virar-Alibag Multi-Modal Corridor (MMC) and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (HSR), and Dedicated Freight corridor.

In a similar vein, Kalyan Growth Centre (KGC) is anticipated to bloom as a hub for commercial and residential complexes, educational institutions, and more, with MMRDA steering as the Special Planning Authority (SPA).

Poynad Growth Centre in Alibag Taluka is posed to be a significant venture, owing its prospective success to its proximity to the nearly complete MTHL and vital projects like the Virar-Alibag MMC, and the 2nd international airport.

Intiative Aims Towards Promoting Tourism

This initiative is aimed at rejuvenating the local areas, offering fresh opportunities, particularly in the sectors of tourism, construction, real estate and logistics, supported by its closeness to JNPT and the upcoming second international airport in Mumbai.

The Industrial Growth Centres - Angaon IGC, Sape IGC, and Amba IGC - are forecasted to be catalysts for economic growth in their respective micro-regions, enhancing employment and connectivity, and contributing to the industrial development, specifically in the manufacturing sector and high-end industries.

The Kalyan Growth Centre, under the aegis of the SPA and MMRDA’s Sub-Regional Office, Thane, encompasses 10 villages in the Kalyan Taluka, spanning roughly 1089 hectares, and is slated to host major township projects. This collective of growth centres aims to usher in comprehensive, sustainable, and robust development within MMR, not only propelling economic growth but also enhancing the quality of life for large communities. The initiative promises a future of polycentric development, dispersed job opportunities, affordable housing, and integrated health and educational infrastructures with abundant green open spaces.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, expressed, ”The metropolitan region of Mumbai is a robust contributor to the economy of Maharashtra and the entire nation, contributing about 4% to our country’s GDP. MMR is projected to contribute a staggering 0.35 Trillion US Dollars to the Indian economy by 2028 MMRDA's new initiative propels us toward a future enriched with superior opportunities and infrastructure, all while meticulously weaving growth with environmental consciousness. We are thrilled to initiate our growth centres, anticipating immense benefits for the selected regions, once the government accords its formal approval for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority as the Special Planning Authority for upcoming growth centres in the region."

"MMRDA remains committed to advancing in tandem with ecological mindfulness, ensuring that each step taken towards developmental progress is in harmonious alignment with environmental sustainability" he said.

