Mumbai Masala: Shravan Servings To Be A Costly Affair

After Sunday’s ‘Deep Amavasya’ aka ‘Gatari Amavasya’, there is a period when devout Hindus avoid meat and alcohol during the month of Shravan, which ends on August 31. During this period even hardcore bewdas stay away from the bottle. Non-vegetarian food is also taboo during these weeks. If there is one thing that bar owners fear apart from dry days, it is the month of Shravan when their ‘dandha’ nosedives. But somehow they pull through the difficult month. While demand for chicken, mutton and fish goes down, that for vegetables sees a rise. But then even the price of veggies are skyrocketing. At a birthday party held at the Hilton on Sunday, the host made her guests happy by ensuring that tomato soup was served and the green salad had lots of freshly cut tomatoes.

Unsurprisingly, the guests had several helpings of the hot soup and the tomato slices in the salad. The very sight of tomatoes made them happy and they were grinning from ear to ear.

Tuning into melodies of Mukesh

July 22 marks the 100th birth anniversary of legendary singer Mukesh. Through hundreds of his songs he has entertained millions of fans and continues to do so even after his death. There is a timeless quality about his songs which ensures their popularity. Songs like Hum tujhse mohabbat karke sanam, Dil jalta hai toh jalne de, Ai sanam jisne tuhje, Jana kahan gaye woh din, and hundreds of others are eternally etched in the psyche of millions across the globe. Even today tickets for programmes showcasing his songs sell like hot batata vadas. Singers like Mukhtar Shah of Ahmedabad are in tremendous demand for live performances not only in India, but also abroad, especially the US. A chowk in the city near Napeansea Road was named after Mukesh some years ago with his songs playing in the background. However, the music has stopped. Hope someone takes the initiative to ensure that the songs are resumed.

What 'spirit of Mumbai'? A disabled man had a fall at Horniman Circle recently but passersby remained oblivious | S Balakrishnan

When are the authorities going to take action against pay & park contractors?

It feels sad to note that pay and park contractors have completely managed the Mumbai Traffic Police. How else do you explain the fact that these contractors indulge in double parking with total impunity. Whether it is Free Press Journal Marg at Nariman Point (not far away from Mantralaya), Horniman Circle or the vicinity of Bombay High Court, these contractors have a free run. They take the car keys from those looking for parking space and park the vehicles any which way they want. They charge any amount they want. Complaints to the traffic police are of no help because the cops are obviously hand in glove. Even in front of the police commissioner’s office it is their law which prevails. A former traffic constable, Sunil Toke, had even filed a PIL in Bombay High Court about the rampant corruption in the department. But even that has not made any difference. The worst sufferers are BEST drivers and motorists who have to carefully wend their way through a single lane which the contractors have been kind enough to keep free for them.

Compiled By S Balakrishnan

