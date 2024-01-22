Mumbai Masala: A Taste Of Home

Representative Image | File

Malida god, hulgyache madge, chunwadi, udidache ghute, kalanyachi bhakri, gharge, shengole. I am sure many of you would not have heard about these Maharashtrian dishes. And it is precisely such items that 'Aai Shappath', an air-conditioned Maharashtrian eatery at Ghatkopar (W), serves. It is located on LBS Marg opposite Shanti Niketan Hospital. An unpretentious place, it is open for breakfast lunch and dinner. It provides a range of thalis, including Birda thali, protein-rich thali, Vidarbha thali, Kokan kanya thali, Ghatmatha thali and Khandeshi thali. It's an all-women enterprise; the owner is Vaishnavi Sontakke, and the waiters and cashier are all women.

Netas should learn from Lord Ram

Devotion for Lord Ram has peaked in the city. Thousands of shops are displaying saffron flags and banners. Special pujas are being conducted in several housing societies and homes. Mithaiwalas are having a whale of a time. Politicians, as is their wont, are trying to derive mileage out of the occasion. One only wishes that these netas would imbibe at least 10% of Ram's character. For starters, they can stop putting up hoardings wishing for themselves on their birthdays.

An accomplished singer and a fine human being

With the death of Prabha Atre, Mumbai and the world of music have lost not only an accomplished exponent of Hindustani classical music but also a fine human being. Her ebony complexion and trademark grey hair made her stand apart in a crowd. She searched deeply for genuine love all her life. We don't know if she found it.

Tailpiece

Speaker Rahul Narwekar made a snide remark in the context of the Shiv Sena (UBT) disqualification case the other day. He said, "The problem is that compounders are talking like doctors these days."

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)