Mumbai: Marine drive cops save drowning man; WATCH rescue video here

A brave rescue of a man drowning on Mumbai's Marine drive has been captured on camera. The Mumbai police rescued the man successfully and saved his life.

As soon as the police on duty at Marine Drive PO Station came to know that a man was drowning in the sea, they rushed to the spot. The police pulled out the man from the water and administered him first aid after which he was admitted him to the hospital for further treatment. Four uniformed police officers are seen in the video while two divers retrieve the drowning man, while the uniformed police officers help pull out the man who appears to be middle-aged.

Watch video here:

Reason of incident not known yet

The reason of the accident as to how the man ended up drowning is not known yet. After the on-duty officers retrieve the man, they try to revive the man by applying pressure on his stomach so as to drain out the excess water he must have swallowed while drowning.

