Mumbai Marathon 2020: Vivaan Kapoor’s dad already a winner for him

Four-year-old Vivaan Kapoor came all the way from Navi Mumbai to CST with his mother Gunjan Kapoor to cheer his father Sumit Kapoor. Vivaan’s placard, stating ‘My dad is the winner’, is not about his dad really standing first in the marathon. But for Vivaan, it is more or less about supporting his father’s decision to participate in the marathon, stated Gunjan.
Sumit has been running for over ten years, but it is the first time that his wife and son have come to see him participate. Holding his mother with one hand and placard on another, Vivaan is participating in his own marathon to reach the finish line (via a shortcut) before his father reaches.
“We both want to reach the finish line. So that I can make my son see his father at the finish line,” said Gunjan.
