Mumbai Marathon 2020: One dead, three others suffer cardiac arrests

A 64-year-old man died in Mumbai on Sunday. He was participating in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, when he suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to the doctor, he was brought in dead. The body has been handed over to the family, reported the Free Press Journal's Swapnil Mishra.

Gajanan Manjalkar, had participated in a category of senior citizens at TMM 2020. He had walked about 7 kilometers when he suffered the cardiac arrest.

He is not the only casualty.

While no other deaths have been reported, three other individuals who took part in the marathon have been admitted to Bombay Hospital for cardiac arrest. One of them is at present undergoing angioplasty.

Further details awaited.