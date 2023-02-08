Mumbai: Man with bogus papers deported from South Africa, booked | representative pic

Mumbai: The Sahar police have booked a 29-year-old Gujarat native after he was deported by South African immigration officials as they found that his Permanent Resident Permit Card was forged.



According to the police, on Tuesday morning, JJ Patel, a resident of Gujarat, arrived at the Bureau of Immigration office at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). He had gone to South Africa in March 2019 on a visit visa and there he started working in a restaurant. Since his visit visa period had ended, he got his visa period extended and based on that extended visa, he stayed in South Africa till last year.

Booked for forgery and cheating



Since Patel wanted to stay in South Africa permanently, he got in touch with his friend there and got a Permanent Resident Permit Card issued and in Nov 2022, visited India from South Africa. On Feb 5, Patel left for South Africa where immigration officers checked his Permanent Resident Permit Card and found it to be fake. He was then deported back to India.

The immigration officers at CSMIA approached the police and got an offence registered against Patel. He has been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.