Mumbai: Man who set himself ablaze outside Vidhan Bhavan succumbs to injuries

A farmer from Osmanabad district in Maharashtra, who tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on August 23 after a fight with his brother over a land dispute succumbed to injuries on Monday.

Mumbai's JJ Hospital today issued a statement, "the 56-year-old male - Subhash Banudas Deshmukh succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place near the Inox gate of the Maharashtra legislature building.

After he set himself on fire, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Subhash Deshmukh had a fight with his brother over a land dispute. His father too tried to commit suicide over the same issue a few months back.

The deputy CM said he has directed officials to address the issue if it is at the official level.

"Prima facie, he faced 15 to 20 per cent burn injuries. The incident is unfortunate and the government is monitoring the situation," Fadnavis said.

A police official earlier said security personnel on duty in the area doused the flames and rushed the man to the GT Hospital.