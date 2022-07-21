e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Man takes own life after depression over childlessness

On Monday night Majed Ali Hussain Ansari was found unconscious by his wife at their residence in Kurla

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 09:44 AM IST
Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide owing to depression on being childless after five years of marriage.

On Monday night Majed Ali Hussain Ansari was found unconscious by his wife at their residence in Kurla. She alerted the police, who rushed him to Sion Hospital.

“He was alive till he started receiving treatment, but was declared dead later,” the police said.

