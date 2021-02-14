Mumbai: Man stabs woman outside KEM hospital

On the eve of Valentine's Day, a 37-year-old man allegedly stabbed his close friend outside KEM hospital at Parel on Sunday. Soon after the incident, the Bhoiwada police arrested the accused for attempt to murder.

At the time of incident, the woman was working at KEM hospital, on Sunday afternoon the accused Rajesh Kale came to meet her at the hospital and called her out. The two met outside the gate, however an argument broke out between them and in a fit of rage Kale allegedly stabbed her in stomach four times, in the attack he too sustained injuries. The onlookers who witnessed the incident rushed the woman to hospital while Kale was handed over to the police. The woman's conditions is reportedly critical.

According to the police, Kale and the woman were close friends. The 37-year-old woman is staying with her family at Govandi while the accused is staying in Kurla. Confirming the incident senior inspector Vinod Kamble said, the accused has been arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.