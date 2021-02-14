Mumbai: 1 killed, 1 injured as motorcycle hits truck on Western Express Highway

One person was killed and another seriously injured after their motorcycle hit a stationary truck on Western Express Highway, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and the deceased has been identified as motorcycle rider Pramod Kalekar and the injured person as pillion Mukesh Mishra, an official said.

"The accident took place because the truck was parked for unloading goods without taking safety precautions.

Moreover, the truck driver did not help the victims and fled from the spot. He was booked for causing death by negligence and efforts are on to nab him," the Andheri police station official said.