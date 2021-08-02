Mumbai: Man stabs brother over property row in Juhu-Koliwada, held

A man allegedly stabbed his elder brother in Juhu-Koliwada area on Sunday morning over a property dispute. The siblings jointly owned the property in Bihar. The accused, Santosh Choudhary, took a knife from a neighbour and allegedly stabbed his brother Shambhunath in the abdomen. While the victim is said to be out of danger, the accused has been arrested for attempt to murder charges. He was produced in a local magistrate court on Monday.

According to police sources, Santosh hurled abuses at his sister-in-law and her kids, and picked up the knife in the heat of the argument. Shambhunath was rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital by neighbours. Dnyaneshwar Ganore, senior inspector of Santacruz police station, said Santosh was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded to police custody.