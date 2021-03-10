Mumbai: Man sodomises female dog in Andheri, held

Mumbai: In a heinous incident of animal cruelty, a man allegedly sodomised a female stray dog in D N Nagar area in Andheri (W). The incident took place in a small bylane, where the accused was caught on camera in the heinous act. An FIR was registered on Tuesday evening and the accused was arrested.

According to police sources, an animal activist, Vijay Mohnani, approached DN Nagar Police with videos of the incident and lodged a complaint. The initial probe revealed that the accused has sexually assaulted over 40 animals till date. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Probe has revealed that the man, who does odd jobs in the suburban area of Mumbai, took female stray cats and dogs in secluded places and sodomized them. Police have begun the investigation and are recording statements to build a strong case.