Mumbai: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Son Over His Refusal To Call Second Wife 'Mother'

Mumbai: Salim Shaikh sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his son over a family dispute | Representative Image

Mumbai: A court sentenced a man to imprisonment for life for killing his son over the latter’s refusal to address his second wife as mother. Additional sessions judge S D Tawshikar on Monday held the accused, Salim Shaikh, guilty of the 2018 murder, citing that the prosecution has proved that he was the only ‘author of the offence’.

As per a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother (Shaikh’s first wife), the incident occurred in August 2018 when the accused argued with his son Imran after the latter refused to address his second wife as his mother.

The quarrel took an ugly turn as Shaikh started assaulting his son, and sensing trouble, the complainant rushed to the police station to seek their intervention.

However, by the time the police arrived at their house in the Dongri area of south Mumbai, Shaikh had attacked his son with a scissor and grievously injured him. The victim was declared dead at a hospital, the complaint stated.