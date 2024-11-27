 Mumbai: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Son Over His Refusal To Call Second Wife 'Mother'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Son Over His Refusal To Call Second Wife 'Mother'

Mumbai: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Son Over His Refusal To Call Second Wife 'Mother'

A court sentenced a man to imprisonment for life for killing his son over the latter’s refusal to address his second wife as mother. Additional sessions judge S D Tawshikar on Monday held the accused, Salim Shaikh, guilty of the 2018 murder, citing that the prosecution has proved that he was the only ‘author of the offence’.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Salim Shaikh sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his son over a family dispute | Representative Image

Mumbai: A court sentenced a man to imprisonment for life for killing his son over the latter’s refusal to address his second wife as mother. Additional sessions judge S D Tawshikar on Monday held the accused, Salim Shaikh, guilty of the 2018 murder, citing that the prosecution has proved that he was the only ‘author of the offence’.

As per a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother (Shaikh’s first wife), the incident occurred in August 2018 when the accused argued with his son Imran after the latter refused to address his second wife as his mother.

The quarrel took an ugly turn as Shaikh started assaulting his son, and sensing trouble, the complainant rushed to the police station to seek their intervention.

Read Also
Bangladesh: Lawyer Hacked To Death As Violent Clash Breaks Out During Hindu Priest Chinmoy Krishna...
article-image

However, by the time the police arrived at their house in the Dongri area of south Mumbai, Shaikh had attacked his son with a scissor and grievously injured him. The victim was declared dead at a hospital, the complaint stated.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase
Mumbai: Rise In Respiratory Illnesses As Temperature Drops And Pollution Levels Increase
Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment
Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment
Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole slams BJP Over Delay In CM’s Appointment
Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole slams BJP Over Delay In CM’s Appointment
Mumbai: Central Railway Renumbers Platforms At Dadar Station To Streamline Operations
Mumbai: Central Railway Renumbers Platforms At Dadar Station To Streamline Operations
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment

Mumbai: Parents And Director Booked For Fraudulent ₹4.5 Crore Fundraiser For Child's Treatment

Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole slams BJP Over Delay In CM’s Appointment

Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole slams BJP Over Delay In CM’s Appointment

Mumbai: Central Railway Renumbers Platforms At Dadar Station To Streamline Operations

Mumbai: Central Railway Renumbers Platforms At Dadar Station To Streamline Operations

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old IIT-B Student Loses ₹7.29 Lakh To Cyber Scam; Kept Under Virtual House Arrest

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old IIT-B Student Loses ₹7.29 Lakh To Cyber Scam; Kept Under Virtual House Arrest

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MahaYuti's Landslide Win Raises Questions On Muslim Cleric's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MahaYuti's Landslide Win Raises Questions On Muslim Cleric's...