Mumbai: Man Sentenced To 3 Years In Jail For Sexually Harassing Minor Girl | Getty Image

Mumbai: The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a 38-year-old man to three-year imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl while she was returning from her computer classes in Ghatkopar in 2019. The accused was caught on the basis of CCTV footage and was arrested the very next day of the incident by the Parksite police.

On August 10, 2019, after attending her computer class near Amrut Nagar in Vikhroli, the girl felt uneasy and decided to walk to her maternal uncle’s house in Ganesh Nagar, but found that she was being followed. The man forcibly started talking to her and told her that she would defame her under the pretext of having a boyfriend and also touched her inappropriately.

During this chaos, the girl’s phone fell down and she called for a watchman from a nearby building. Out of fear, the man ran away. The girl reached home and narrated the incident to her mother, who registered a case.

The girl identified the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage. The man was arrested but granted bail after a month. As the CCTV video didn’t play in court, the prosecution presented photos of the footage, which were accepted by the court.