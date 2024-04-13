MP: Minor Girl Abducted, Sold Off For ₹90K In Alirajpur; 3 Booked

Representative Image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons from Ambi village were booked for sexually assaulting a minor and then selling her for Rs 90,000 in Alirajpur. According to SP Rajesh Vyas, the minor belongs to a village under the Kathiwada police station. The matter came to light when she with her parents visited the SP office to file a complaint.

The victim, aged around 15 years was abducted two-and-a-half years ago and was kept hostage in Lalpur village of Gujarat. While filing the FIR, the girl said, "Three persons, including Manish, Rem Singh and Sunil of Aambi village, forcibly took me to Lalpur village, where they held me captive, sexually molested me and prohibited me from contacting my family members."

The girl also mentioned that she and Manish have a one-year-old daughter together. Following the death of Manish's sister, during the last rites, the girl's family members discovered that Manish had forcefully held her hostage.

Her family members then asked Manish and his family to free her, but Manish sold the girl to Siru of Tokariya Jheeran village for Rs 90,000. Later, Manish brought the girl back, where Manish's elder brothers Rem Singh and Sunil raped her. The family has registered the case and asked the police to take strict action against the accused.