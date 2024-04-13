Bhopal: Illicit Liquor, Cash Worth ₹1.24 Crore Seized In A Month Of MCC Watch

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Since the enforcement of the code of conduct, authorities have seized illicit liquor and cash totaling Rs 1.24 crore. This includes illicit liquor valued at Rs 57 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 59 lakh.

Rigorous checks have been implemented at 21 checkpoints within the city and 21 borders across five districts ever since the nomination process commenced.

Teams will remain vigilant day and night to intercept any individuals transporting illegal liquor or black money.

In a recent statement, Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh revealed that authorities have confiscated Rs 59.74 lakh in cash, along with illicit liquor valued at Rs 57.59 lakh and other intoxicants worth Rs 6.18 lakh.

This enforcement effort involves coordinated action by district administration teams, police, and the excise department. Singh emphasized that these measures will persist throughout the duration of the code of conduct period.

Bhopal is gearing up with a security plan covering 19 border checkpoints spanning across 5 districts. Among these, 6 checkpoints are located in urban areas, while the remaining 13 are in rural regions. The district administration, in collaboration with the police, has devised a comprehensive strategy for security arrangements and thorough checks at these checkpoints. Implementation of this plan is now underway, with dedicated teams deployed for the task.