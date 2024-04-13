MP Deputy CM Shukla Visits Rewa Accident Site Amid Operation To Rescue 6-Year-Old Mayur From Borewell; CM Yadav Hopes For Success (WATCH)

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has expressed his concerns regarding the 6-year-old child, Mayur, who is stranded inside a 160-feet deep borewell for the last 20 hours.

Talking to the media he said, "It's saddening. Teams are there to rescue and the administration will do everything to save the child. I hope we succeed in it..." said Mohan Yadav.

The chief minister also stated that he is constantly watching the situation and is in regular communication with the local authorities.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "...It's saddening. Teams are there to rescue and the administration will do everything to save the child. MLA Siddharth Tiwari is there at the site, I hope we succeed in it..." https://t.co/kw9zjxrt4v pic.twitter.com/6rK1QFV0uf — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 13, 2024

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla reaches the spot |

Currently, the Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla reached the Janeh village in Rewa. He rushed to the accident site and talked to the officials and NDRF personnel on the child's status. According to information, the incident occurred in Janeh village of Rewa on Friday around 3 pm when Mayur was playing with other children around an open well.

The child is reportedly stuck at about 60 feet down in the 160-foot-deep borewell. In order to prevent the child from being afraid, the rescue team is giving him oxygen and Talking to him constantly.

Till now, 35-feet deep pits have been dug parellely on both sides of the borewell to rescue the child. Police, two excavator machines and NDRF are constantly making efforts to rescue the child safely.