 Rewa: 18 Hours On, 6-Year-Old Boy Remains Stranded Inside 160-Feet Deep Borewell; NDRF Swings Into Action (WATCH)
HomeIndiaRewa: 18 Hours On, 6-Year-Old Boy Remains Stranded Inside 160-Feet Deep Borewell; NDRF Swings Into Action (WATCH)

The boy is stuck at nearly 60-feet; a medical team and cameraperson were also roped in to check on the child's physical and mental health.

Updated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 18 hours on, the 6-year-old boy who fell inside an open borewell in Rewa remains stranded nearly 60 feet down.

Police teams and excavator machines swung into the rescue operation. After hours of no results, the NDRF team was called.

According to information, the boy is stuck at around 60 feet inside the 160-foot-deep borewell. Oxygen is being supplied, and the members of the rescue team are talking to him to make sure the boy doesn't fall into fear.

Two excavator machines are part of the rescue operation. By Saturday morning, a huge pit was dug up to reach the child.

Speaking to ANI, Rewa Additional SP Anil Sonkar said the 6-year-old, identified as Mayur, was playing with his friends on a field of harvested wheat in Janeh village of Rewa on Friday afternoon. The kids were running to catch each other when Mayur's leg slipped, and he accidentally fell inside a 160-foot-deep open borewell. His friends first tried to help him, but in vain. They informed Mayur's parents and other locals.

Police were called. All senior officers reached the spot and began the rescue operation. A medical team and cameraperson were also roped in to check on the child's physical and mental health.

