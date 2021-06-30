Mumbai man mixes rat poison in his 3 children's ice cream after family dispute, 1 dead

The officials said the horrifying crime was reported by the accused's wife and a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC in Mankhurd Police Station. The cops are investigating the case.

In a similar incident, earlier in June, a 45-year-old man allegedly killed five members of his family, including his wife and two teenage children, before committing suicide by hanging himself in his house in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur.

The accused Alok Matukar slit the throats of his wife Vijaya (40) and daughter Pari (14) and throttled his son Sahil (12) in his house, Additional Commissioner of Police Sunil Phulari told reporters.

He then went to the nearby house of his mother-in-law Laxmi Bobde (55) and sister-in-law Amisha Bobde (21) and also slit their throats, the ACP said, adding that Matukar later ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house.

"The incident came to light this morning after neighbours of the Matukar family noticed that the door of the home was shut even at 9 am. When a neighbour peeped through the window, Sahil was found lying on the bed lifeless in the drawing room. They then alerted police," the Additional CP said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)