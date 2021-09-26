Mumbai: Man loses 2 fingers after brother attacks him with sword in Deonar

A man lost two fingers after his younger brother allegedly attacked him with a sword in Kena market area of Deonar in Mumbai as the victim had opposed the sale of drugs by the accused, police said on Sunday.

Salim Gafoor Sheikh was attacked by his brother Javed and some of the latter's associates, a Deonar police station official said.

"Salim has lost two fingers and is recuperating in a civic hospital. Javed, who is a history sheeter with two narcotics cases as well as murder and attempt to murder charges against him name, is absconding. A case was registered on September 22," the official said.

A case under section 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon) of IPC has been registered against Javed and two others, but no arrest has been made so far, said Zone VI Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay.

