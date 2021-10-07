Mumbai: Man kills friend over petty argument, throws body on railway track to mislead cops

Mumbai: The Dombivali GRP have arrested a 35-year-old man two days after he allegedly killed his friend over a petty argument and threw his body on the railway tracks to make it look like an accident and later filed a police complaint that his friend had been kidnapped by robbers.

According to the police, early morning on Tuesday a body of an unknown man was recovered between Thakurli and Dombivali station, however, the man in his 40s was run over by a train and his body was mutilated and was unrecognizable, said police.

Meanwhile, a person named Bablu Chauhan approached the Tilak Nagar police that his friend Bechal Chauhan (40) had been kidnapped by the robbers. He claimed that both were on their way to their native place however robbers stopped their auto at 90 Feet Road and robbed them off, somehow he managed to escaped but the robbers took his friend towards railway tracks, he said.

The police during investigation found discrepancies in Bablu's statement and during sustained investigation he broke down and confessed to his crime, said police. The police also traced the auto-rickshaw in which both travelled and he said that the two had a quarrel in the auto and got down at 90 Feet Road.

Following confession, Chauhan had been arrested for murder (302) and causing disappearance of evidence (201) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the court which sent him to police custody till October 12.

According to the police, Bechal was a painter while Bablu was a carpenter. Both were from the same village and used to stay together in Dombivali.

