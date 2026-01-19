 'When Vehicle Starts Running Smoothly, We Should Withdraw': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Advocates Timely Retirement Of Seniors
Union minister Nitin Gadkari called for a smooth generational transition in leadership, saying the older generation should step aside once systems run efficiently. Speaking in Nagpur at a press meet on the Advantage Vidarbha expo, he stressed youth involvement, industrial growth, and Vidarbha’s potential as an emerging economic hub.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | File Image

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday pitched for the next generation taking important responsibilities and the old generation stepping aside when things start running smoothly.

Gadkari was addressing a press conference in Nagpur about the Advantage Vidarbha-Khasdar Audhyogik Mahotsav, conceptualised by him and organised by Ashish Kale, president of the Association for Industrial Development (AID).

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Statement

Gadkari said Kale has involved the young generation in the Advantage Vidarbha initiative. "I believe that gradually, the generation should also change." "Ashish's father is my friend. Now we should be gradually made to retire and the responsibility be given to the new generation, and when the vehicle starts running smoothly, then we should withdraw and do some other work," Gadkari said.

article-image

Gadkari, who is AID's chief mentor, said this is the third year of Advantage Vidarbha expo, being held in Nagpur from February 6 to 8.

There are very good entrepreneurs in Vidarbha region in various sectors, Gadkari said. The objective of the three-day event is to establish Vidarbha as a strong and emerging growth hub on India's industrial map, he added.

Gadkari also emphasised on the importance of Industrial sector, agriculture and allied sectors and service sector for the development of any region.

The Advantage Vidarbha expo will feature participation of industries from sectors such as textiles, plastics, minerals, coal, aviation, logistics, IT, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, defence, real estate, renewable energy, and startups.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

