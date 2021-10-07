Mumbai: Ajit Pawar reacts after I-T dept raids sugar factories run by his kin - watch video

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has reacted to this action and has expressed his displeasure and anger after the Income Tax department allgedly raided sugar factories run by his kin.

It is learned that action is being taken by the Income Tax Department at the Sugar factory offices and houses of the directors of those factories related to Pawar.

The Income Tax Department has raided the Jarandeshwar Sugar Factory in Satara.

According to the information received, raids are also underway at Daund Sugar Factory, Amblik Sugar Factory, Pushpadanteshwar Sugar Factory.

"It is up to the Income Tax Department to decide whom to raid. If in doubt, they can conduct a raid. Some companies related to me have been raided in that way. We pay our taxes every year. As the finance minister of the state, I know very well how to impose financial discipline. Therefore, the taxes of the companies related to me are paid on time, ”said Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, minister Jayant Patil said, "BJP has conspired to discredit our leaders. But we believe in the law. An attempt was made to harass Chhagan Bhujbal in the same manner but he was acquitted. All the leaders of the NCP are innocent. Although they have not committed any wrongdoing, BJP's purpose is to discredit the."

He also targated the BJP and said that the party is running all the Central agencies in this country.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 01:33 PM IST