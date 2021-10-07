e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Thursday, October 07, 2021

I-T dept raids against realtors in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur - Here's all you need to know

I-T dept raids against realtors in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur - Here's all you need to know | File Photo

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations connected with some realtors in Maharashtra on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

These raids are underway at multiple locations in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur of some real estate developers having close links with a senior minister of Maharashtra government, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

Thursday, October 07, 2021
