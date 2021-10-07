I-T dept raids against realtors in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur - Here's all you need to know

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations connected with some realtors in Maharashtra on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

These raids are underway at multiple locations in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur of some real estate developers having close links with a senior minister of Maharashtra government, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:49 PM IST