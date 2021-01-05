Mumbai: Man killed with a sharp weapon in Malwani

The Malwani police registered a case of murder after a body of a 35-year-old man was found in an open plot near Marve Road on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Yadav, a resident of Rathodi area in Malwani.

At around 10.30 am on Tuesday police were informed about the body which was lying in an open plot in Malwani. His throat had been slit with sharp weapon, said a police officer. The police then showed his photographs to locals and identified him as Yadav who was engaged in the window sliding work. He was staying with his wife in Rathodi area.

We have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and are scrutinising the CCTV camera footage in the area to find leads on the killer. It is believed that the man was murdered in the wee hours of Tuesday, said a police officer.

A police official added that his call data record was checked and they suspect that someone intimately known to a female member of his family could be involved in the killing. Nothing was reportedly stolen from him.