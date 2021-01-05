Mumbai New Year Eve Murder case: Jhanvi Kukreja 's kin meet top cop, demand justice for daughter; urge cops to fast-track probe

Parents of the 19-year-old teenager, Jhanvi Kukreja, met the Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh on Tuesday morning, demanding justice for their daughter while was brutally murdered by two of her friends-- Shree Jogdhankar, 22 and Diya Padalkar, 18, in a party on New Years Eve at Khar. The teen's parents have urged the top cop to fast-track the investigation and bring justice to their daughter. While the arrested duo have been mum about the incident and motive for murder, police await the autopsy report to establish what unfolded that fateful night and if she was sexually assaulted.

Jhanvi's parents Nidhi and Prakash Kukreja approached Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeking justice for their daughter's brutal murder and get clarity on what happened in the last hour leading to the murder. Nidhi and Prakash Kukreja sought answers from the top cop as to why did the neighbours, friends and other attendees of the party not help Jhanvi when she was being beaten up and her head was banged against the staircase railing. They appealed to the police to fast-track the case and get the arrested duo talking as to what happened in the New Years Eve party.

Meanwhile, Khar Police have been recording detailed statements of all the party attendees to ascertain the sequence of events of the night. Police also recreated the scene to probe from all angles. While the circumstantial evidence points that Jhanvi was assaulted on the second floor, the evidence like Jhanvi's one footwear was found on the fifth floor and the other on ground floor suggests that she was manhandled on the fifth floor as well. Moreover, Jhanvi's earring was found lying on the fifth floor that also suggests that there was a struggle ensued between Jhanvi and Shree, Diya.

Nidhi Kukreja claimed that Jhanvi had seen Shree and Diya in a compromising position at the party, following which an argument broke out between them. The claims say the argument turned into a physical fight in which Jhanvi was killed.