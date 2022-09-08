e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man impersonates Andhra MP's PA during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit; arrested

Mumbai: Man impersonates Andhra MP's PA during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit; arrested

The man, who is now arrested and sent to five-day police custody, was also spotted in front of residences of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Amit Shah offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter Image

Mumbai: The recent visit to Mumbai by Home Minister Amit Shah was marred by a blunder. A resident of Dhule, Maharashtra was pretending to be an Andhra Pradesh MP's personal assistant.

Identified as Hemant Pawar, the man also held a fake identity card of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The man, who is now arrested and sent to five-day police custody, was also spotted in front of residences of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Reportedly, despite extensive security preparations, the accused was spotted around the Home Minister and the Malabar Hill area.

A report stated that when he was quizzed by the police, he claimed to be a government official and fled. After CRPF's alert to the city police, they apprehended the accused.

He has been remanded to police custory until September 12 by a magistrate court in Girgaon. Further probe is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Yellow alert for city, suburbs

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Yellow alert for city, suburbs

Thane court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor relative

Thane court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor relative

Fast trains to halt at all stations between Mumbai Central, Churchgate for Ganpati Visarjan

Fast trains to halt at all stations between Mumbai Central, Churchgate for Ganpati Visarjan

Government to roll out six airbag rule by year-end: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Government to roll out six airbag rule by year-end: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: Man impersonates Andhra MP's PA during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit; arrested

Mumbai: Man impersonates Andhra MP's PA during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit; arrested