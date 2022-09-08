Mumbai: Man impersonates Andhra MP's PA during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit; arrested

Mumbai: The recent visit to Mumbai by Home Minister Amit Shah was marred by a blunder. A resident of Dhule, Maharashtra was pretending to be an Andhra Pradesh MP's personal assistant.
Identified as Hemant Pawar, the man also held a fake identity card of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The man, who is now arrested and sent to five-day police custody, was also spotted in front of residences of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Reportedly, despite extensive security preparations, the accused was spotted around the Home Minister and the Malabar Hill area.
A report stated that when he was quizzed by the police, he claimed to be a government official and fled. After CRPF's alert to the city police, they apprehended the accused.
He has been remanded to police custory until September 12 by a magistrate court in Girgaon. Further probe is underway.
