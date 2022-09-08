Mumbai: Man impersonates Andhra MP's PA during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit; arrested

Amit Shah offers prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter Image

Mumbai: The recent visit to Mumbai by Home Minister Amit Shah was marred by a blunder. A resident of Dhule, Maharashtra was pretending to be an Andhra Pradesh MP's personal assistant.

Identified as Hemant Pawar, the man also held a fake identity card of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The man, who is now arrested and sent to five-day police custody, was also spotted in front of residences of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai Police arrested one Hemant Pawar- r/o Dhule, for impersonating PA of an MP from Andhra Pradesh & carrying an ID of MHA during HM Amit Shah's recent visit to Mumbai. He was also seen outside residences of Maharashtra CM & Dy CM. The man has been sent to 5-day Police custody — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Reportedly, despite extensive security preparations, the accused was spotted around the Home Minister and the Malabar Hill area.

A report stated that when he was quizzed by the police, he claimed to be a government official and fled. After CRPF's alert to the city police, they apprehended the accused.

He has been remanded to police custory until September 12 by a magistrate court in Girgaon. Further probe is underway.