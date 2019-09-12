Mumbai: Man held for sodomising mentally-Andheri

Mumbai: An 18-year-old mentally-unstable youth was kidnapped and sodomised by a 42-yearold man, Rajnarayan Rajbhar, on Tuesday afternoon in Andheri (E).

The teen was raped inside an autorickshaw parked at a stand and the incident was reported by an auto stand supervisor. A case was registered at Powai police station and later transferred to Saki Naka police as the abduction was done from their jurisdiction.

According to the police, the teen was wandering on the streets near Asalpha metro station bus stop around 3pm, when he was spotted by the accused, Rajbhar.

The accused approached the teen and offered him Rs10, following which Rajbhar took the youth with him near Tunga village in Powai. The accused then took the victim near an auto-rickshaw stand and sodomised him in a parked auto.

When a supervisor witnessed the scene, he immediately intervened and alerted the police, said Kishor Sawant, senior inspector of Saki Naka police station. Police said Rajbhar, a resident of Andheri, is married and has kids.

The trigger for his crime could simply be put as he was deviant. It seems like the accused pounced upon a chance to sodomise the teen. "The incident occurred in Tunga village, which falls in the jurisdiction of Powai police station.

However, since the teen was kidnapped from a bus stop near Asalpha metro station, the case was transferred to Saki Naka," said Sawant. Rajbhar was arrested on Tuesday evening and booked under relevant IPC sections for kidnapping (363) and unnatural offences (377).

He was produced in a local magistrate court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for five days, said the police.