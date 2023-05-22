Mumbai: Man held for selling drinking water inside train at LTT station | pixabay

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) have arrested a man, working as the manager of the pantry car of Ranchi Express, for selling an unauthorised brand of packed water in the train.

The accused Devu, 33, of Gosai Wadi Nashik, was found involved in the illicit sale of packaged drinking water to passengers onboard the train. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of Indian Railways and further investigations is on, said an official of Central Railway.

Rainzo company water bottled seized

The police recovered 23 boxes, totalling 276 bottles, of Rainzo Company packaged, which is not permitted on the train as well as station premises. Theunauthorized water bottles were being sold at the same rate as the official Rail Neer water, which is considerably more costly. Devu confessed to police that he used to stock and sell due to their lower cost as compared to Rail Neer.

Passengers are advised to remain cautious while purchasing items onboard trains and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The police are committed to maintaining high standards of service and ensuring the availability of safe and authorized products for passengers' consumption, the official added.